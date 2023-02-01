M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.50. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.