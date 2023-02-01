MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($304.35) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTX stock traded up €1.10 ($1.20) on Wednesday, hitting €228.80 ($248.70). 166,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($240.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €210.36 and a 200 day moving average of €188.58.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

