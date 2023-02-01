MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$68.83 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

MTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.71.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

