Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 921,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,046,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

