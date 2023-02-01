Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 895 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,310. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $501.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

