Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,285,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,669,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

