Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 21,494,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,062,590. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

