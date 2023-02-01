Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. 4,330,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.