Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

