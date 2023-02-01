Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $35.33 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

PFE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 9,609,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,351,133. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

