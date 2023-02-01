Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,893,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.19. 331,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.