Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.52. 27,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

