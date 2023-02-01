Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
