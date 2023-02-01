Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.31. 395,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,475. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.