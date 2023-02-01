MXC (MXC) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One MXC token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $82.39 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MXC has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

MXC Profile

MXC is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.0312895 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,580,995.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

