My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $786,441.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,822 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

