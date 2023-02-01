Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.03 and last traded at $166.29. 61,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 136,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

