Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.03 and last traded at $166.29. 61,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 136,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.54.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
