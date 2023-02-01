Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.19 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003705 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $116.19 million and $433,914.27 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,537.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00414819 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014476 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00751847 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00093970 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00572436 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00182376 BTC.
About Nano
Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.
