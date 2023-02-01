Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.19 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003705 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $116.19 million and $433,914.27 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,537.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00414819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00751847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00093970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00572436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00182376 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

