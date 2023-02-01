Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up 4.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 370,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,536. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.