National Bank Financial Comments on Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$779.70 million.

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Transcontinental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

