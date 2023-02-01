National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.66 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,776. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $233,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

