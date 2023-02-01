National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $233,486. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Instruments by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

