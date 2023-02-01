Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.62. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 99,238 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 78.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

