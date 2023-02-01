Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

