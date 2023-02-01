NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $193.11 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00010085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $193.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025822 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,251,512 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,251,512 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.28574287 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $136,235,649.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

