NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0367

NEM (XEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, NEM has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $330.31 million and $24.34 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00398094 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.05 or 0.27942347 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00586737 BTC.
NEM Profile
NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.
NEM Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.