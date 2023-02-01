Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

NFLX opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $451.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

