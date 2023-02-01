New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $91,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,943 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

PAYC opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average is $331.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

