New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Snowflake worth $79,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $208,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

