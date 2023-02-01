New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $140.06 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $140,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

