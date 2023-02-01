New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 115,713 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115,713 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $301,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,015,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,496. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

