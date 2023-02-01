New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,054 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $110,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

