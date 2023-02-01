New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,818 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Centene worth $85,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

