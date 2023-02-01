New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 68,070 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $134,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

