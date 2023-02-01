New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of CSX worth $99,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.