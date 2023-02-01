NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.67 Million in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Lithium Americas accounts for 2.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of LAC opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

