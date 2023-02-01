NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Atlas accounts for 2.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Atlas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Atlas Company Profile



Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

