Nexum (NEXM) Price Hits $0.0083

Nexum (NEXM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $24,147.92 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

