Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $34,283.11 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.09 or 0.27977247 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00590487 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.