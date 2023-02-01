Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 128,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 84,760 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $18.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.