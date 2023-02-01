Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.49.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

