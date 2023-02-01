Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

