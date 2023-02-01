Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

