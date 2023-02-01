Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shell Profile

SHEL opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.