Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,379 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

