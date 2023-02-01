Northland Power Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.15.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.29. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.98 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

