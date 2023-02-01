Northland Power Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.29. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.98 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
See Also
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.