Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $148,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $448.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.25 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

