Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

NOC traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $443.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,478. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $365.25 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day moving average is $497.63.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

