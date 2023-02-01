Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.30

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.30 and last traded at $164.30, with a volume of 7064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,300 shares of company stock worth $7,012,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Novanta by 350.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

