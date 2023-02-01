Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down to $90.62

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.62, but opened at $88.20. Novartis shares last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 415,874 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

About Novartis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.