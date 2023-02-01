Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down to $90.62

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.62, but opened at $88.20. Novartis shares last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 415,874 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
