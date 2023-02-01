Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $169.02 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

